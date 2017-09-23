Written by Gail Farrelly
Saturday, 23 September 2017

image for Did You Hear the One about Two Nuns Who Tried to Rob a Bank?
Hiding in Plain Sight, praying for a Hail Mary Pass

It's true, it's true. This is no joke.

It happened in Pennsylvania recently. Two women in nun's garb held up bank tellers and demanded cash. The would-be robbers became scaredy cats and ran away empty handed when a teller set off an alarm.

The pair is still on the lam and questions remain. Was it for real, or could it have been an early Halloween prank that simply got out of hand?

"Sister Act" star Whoopi Goldberg has offered to broker a deal with the FBI and bring a peaceful end to the nuns' caper.

There are specific conditions to the deal though. The "nuns" would have to agree to be guests on the TV show "The View" and tell their story to the world.

The good sisters aren't sure they want do that. As one of them reported, "I hate that show. All that yakking! I'd rather be killed, quartered, and fed to lions than appear there." Her sister in crime agreed.

They said they might change their minds, though, if Maggie Smith (the Mother Superior in "Sister Act") were also willing to be on the show with them.

Mother knows best, they assured The Spoof reporter.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

