With North Korea exploding, Houston sinking, and the rest of the world going "bananas", it seems there is no limit to utter insanity infecting the minds of modern day generations.

Stinking designer sneakers, better known as trainers, are being flogged over the internet for thousands of bucks and, who is to blame, Kanye West and Co! Limited editions of sneakers fetch horrendous prices and one clever US sneaker collector even bought his mum a designer, fitted kitchen after flogging a pair KW specials!

There is one slight problem though, most of those who are "sneakerheads" and regard collecting designer trainers as a means of making mega bucks do not wash their feet and suffer from the "sweaty stinking feet syndrome" caused by wearing the damn things!

After sending their super sneakers, many clients are complaining that after opening the box whiffs of mouldy, cheesy, sweaty feet penetrate their noses and, $20k for a pair of stinking trainers is a bit too much.

Kanye West refuses to take the blame as he only wears his sneakers once then bins them, so for the superstar, there is no problem with sweaty feet and his wardrobe can only hold so many pairs!

Renowned, global producers of designer, limited edition trainers (no names please, but you know who you are!) are attempting to make their top-of-the range sneaker odourless, but blame young sneakerheads for the problem because instead of flogging their shoes for mega-bucks, they should wash their feet now and then and change their designer socks!