Monday, 28 August 2017

image for Commentators say hands off Trump.com™ youngest - Its already bad enough he has Trump.com™ for a father without adding media assassination
The First Lady in her anticyberbullying promo shot looking graceful and elegant as always

The usual petty sniping from fashion media has taken aim at Barron. However in a rare defense of a Trump.com™ the mainstream media have scorned the snipers. They point out the psychological damage the poor kid is undergoing just being Trumps son is already life threatening.

Strangle enough it was Chelsea Clinton that came to his rescue and was thanked by the arch enemy of cyber-bullies his mother. Chelsea replied that was her second tweet since being elected First Lady of Anti-Cyberbullying and how was that campaign going?

Commentators remarked the first anti-bullying tweet was defending Trump.com™ for bullying and the second was to thank Chelsea for protecting her son. Not exactly inspiring stuff, so civil rights groups are taking her to court to rename her role to Doing something completely vague and useless while promising to solve every world problem Campaign.

She has defended herself saying that other people are far worse than her so she is certain of moral equivalence.

Psychologists agree poor little Baron should be exempt from the sheer outrage at the current Whitehouse™ debacle. They say he will be very damaged young boy and just the sheer weight of the Trump.com™ legacy will be enough to make him a child celebrity tragedy.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

