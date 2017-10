Over the summer, in Richmond, VA a woman's apartment was robbed and got some housework done by none other than the burglar.

This is a peculiar case since most thieves like taking stuff, not doing chores while they steal. He took a computer and a television, drank booze and ate her food. But, on the up side he also did some laundry and washed the dishes.

The police found a letter next to a CD which read: