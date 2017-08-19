President Trump has used his Twitter account to express his deep sadness at the death of veteran British entertainer Sir Bruce Forsyth, who died yesterday at the age of 89.

Sir Bruce has been a star of British television for decades and much-loved by audiences young and old. The US President, wrote:

"RIP Sir Bruce Forsyth, talented singer, dancer, comedian and presenter."

The tweet was re-tweeted over a million times.

President Trump, long-known for his inspirational tweets which have brought together an often-divided American society, has used his Twitter account to condemn such diverse evils as Russian intervention in US politics, sexual harassment of women in society, cronyism in top jobs, bullying at work, global pollution and racism.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told a press conference that Donald Trump had been a lifelong fan of Sir Bruce, ever since he and his father had taken part in the Generation Game in the 1970s. The younger Trump had been introduced as "a philanthropist businessman" and his father as "a grand wizard", and had left the show with several prizes, including a coffee maker, a drill set, fine china and a cuddly toy. The President had spent many happy hours tapdancing the night away to archive footage of Sir Bruce at the London Palladium.

More recently, the President has championed the fight against racism in towns such as Charlottesville, Virginina, which have seen violence caused by white supremacists and Klu Klux Klansmen, which the President has been very quick to unconditionally condemn.