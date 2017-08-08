The annual Miss BUMBUM contest in Brazil has been hit with new regulations as bare bummed beauties hit the streets of Rio hoping to win the prize for the nicest bum in Brazil.

The competition is furious as the prize is a lot of bucks and, the one-off chance to get on the front page of a sexy, glamourous magazine, so the girls are doing their best to flash as much as they can, silicone style!

However, competitors have been told to avoid eating garlic, beans or any other combustive foods during the contest because farting is forbidden, especially in public!

The sight of a horde of naked beautiful, brazilian bums parading the streets is welcome, but any strange smells, or noises arising from between their tight tangas during the parade will be frowned upon, and anyone "letting one go" will be banned immediately!

So the lovelies have been put on a special diet of low fat yoghurt and bananas to avoid any mishaps! Any of the ladies caught eating Brazilian beans will be removed!

200 million buck Brazilian soccer player, Neymar, will be judging the contest! After he has picked the nicest one, he has promised to kiss it in public! The girls on hearing that their national hero will be the judge all fainted, but none of them farted, luckily! It seems the bananas are doing their job and Neymar was happy too because he hates kissing smelly buttocks; he sees enough of them after training!