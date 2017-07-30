Written by Jaggedone
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Sunday, 30 July 2017

image for Ex US Military Transgenders always welcome at Jaggedone's "Nutters Beach Club!"
Hulky T'gers always welcome in Jaggedone's "Nutters Beach club

Newsflash from Jaggedone's "Nutters Beach Club"

Sand in the pu$sy guaranteed!

Just opened the doors for our weekend bash with Volga Olga performing live after we tie up her dangling, knee-knocking, boobs! They're a knockout knee-job!

Our Chief Chinese Chef, WAN-KIN-DIK, is busy preparing the menu called "Tossers Tofu in The Tagine" Chinese version with chopsticks and no chopped fingers please!

Special guests arriving are a transgender band kicked out of the US military called "Poofs for Peace" and performing a Lou Reed classic, "Walk on the Wildside" made up in Lou Reed make-up and dressed in Village People clothes with stick on handlebar moustaches; a crowd stopper indeed!

So fellow global Nutters, and lonely, unemployed transgenders, pop over to our wonderful Nutters Beach Club for a gender bender party to end all parties!

Rocky Horror is like Mary Poppins compared to this orgy of "Anything Goes!"

Make Jaggedone's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 5 multiplied by 2?

6 9 7 10
65 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more