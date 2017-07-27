Written by Al N.
Rating:
Thursday, 27 July 2017

image for Kim Kardashian Chastises Kim Jong-Un
Korean Kim's Uncle tries to kill him with thought rays.

Los Angeles, CA Kim Kardashian released statements regarding namesake North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un.

"Now, this Kim from Korea, he had plenty of time after his Daddy died to pick a name other than Kim because a quick look at the TV or Internet would have let him know that I'M KIM!!"

"That chubby chunk of cheese better hope I don't catch him in a dark alley somewhere" said Kim K. "All I hear about is 'I'm going to bomb this and I'm going to punish the US' and then nothing happens! All talk and no action, fat boy!" said Kim Kardashian.

"And if you think I'm kidding, don't forget who my godfather is--O.J. Simpson!"

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

