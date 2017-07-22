Written by Al N.
Rating:
Saturday, 22 July 2017

image for Melissa McCarthy Blames Sean Spicer for Loss of "Sweet Gig"
McCarthy as Sean Spicer

Los Angeles, CA Melissa McCarthy's press agent released a statement today blaming Sean Spicer for the loss of her job.

"If that twerp had given me just a little advance notice before he quit, I might have been able to arrange a new gig. But this one was just too sweet!

All I had to do was show up once in a while in New York at the Saturday Night Live studios. And I got my own little car, and the royalties from my movies would flow more! He better not let me catch him anywhere in California!" said McCarthy.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

