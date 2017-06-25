Written by Al N.
Topics: Bill Cosby

Sunday, 25 June 2017

image for Bill Cosby Trial Changed Furniture Around During Proceedings

Pittsburgh, PA Courtroom clerics and bailiffs admit they would move the furniture around every day during the Cosby trial.

"We wanted to test and see if he was really blind. And it seems like he found his seat every day without any problems!" spoke a trial representative.

"We also wanted to see that if he was blind, was he Stevie Wonder blind, or just Mr. Magoo blind?" spoke another representative.

"I liked the Pudding Pops he bought, but I drew the line at the drinks he brought to court. Especially after everyone that drank one passed out!" spoke the bailiff.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

