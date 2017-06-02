Written by Al N.
Friday, 2 June 2017

image for Kathy Griffin Waterboarded by Secret Service
Barron Trump is so upset at this picture he might need to be institutionalized.

Some Unknown, Very Dark Location Kathy Griffin, who had a video shot of her holding the severed head of Donald Trump, has been located, somewhat. The "Secret Service," who guard the President, have confirmed that she has been taken to a secret location.

"They will interrogate Ms. Griffin until she confesses ALL her crimes. And then they will begin the punishment," said a tipster, who called and confirmed the rumors.

"We knew no one could possible get away with what she did without repercussions" spoke an unidentified comedy source.

The tipster also stated that the "Secret Service" would be broadcasting a video, sometime shortly in the future. It will depict Ms. Griffin apologizing, over and over again. The 3-hour video will be edited for time constraints. The unedited version will become a big seller on the black market.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

