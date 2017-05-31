Jack Reacher returns to the screen in the third movie adaptation of a Lee Child novel.

Leading man, Tom Cruise, takes us on a scary ride in this much darker and grittier follow up to the popular series.

!Spoiler Alert! This time, in Jack Reach Around, Reacher goes deep undercover and joins the Sisters of Joanna*, a Catholic convent that trains nuns for the Vatican's secret security force.

An old colleague who retired from the military and joined the convent is apparently framed for using the diplomatic cover of the Vatican to smuggle sex slaves on a military transport.

To save the reputations of both the Vatican and his longtime friend, Reacher must infiltrate the convent and take down a real ring of Prefentanyl™** smugglers led by double crossing evil nun, Sister Wallisa.

As expected, Reacher leaves a trail of quivering and broken bodies in his wake--and that's even before the fight scenes! All the while, Reacher must stay one step ahead of an unseen psychopathic atheistic former alter boy, who will stop at nothing to scandalize the Church.

The requisite evil drug-dealing kingpin, Lars Dezix, is brilliantly portrayed by Gary Oldman, who is once again unrecognizable while creating an unforgettable on-screen character.

Rated R for violence and sexual innuendo



*Named after the Duchess of Brittany, Joanna of Flanders (1295 - 1374).

**Trademark of Bayler-Monsaton; At one point in the film, Oldman's character Dezix, who buys the smuggled drugs, jokes, "I'd rather have a Prefentanyl™ bottle in front of me than a pre-frontal lobotomy."