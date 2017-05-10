Hollywood is very excited about a brand new program Fox is developing. It's about really stupid people and Fox is sure it will appeal to a great number of the American people.

"It's very obvious America is into stupid people. From the most recent election to Kid Rock selling millions of albums, it is clear that America has embraced stupidity and is ready for a program that clearly has no intellectual value whatsoever," said a Fox spokesperson.

"When we mentioned to Trump that we would be having some really stupid people like Sarah Palin and Ted Nugent on that would make even Trump look smart, he said 'Sign Me Up!'" said Fox.

"The icing on the cake was when we mentioned that calling people stupid would be even more fun than firing them!" Fox said.Fox made Trump realize that even he could look smarter if he was by Kid Rock.