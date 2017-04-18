For seven seasons, the girls of Freeform's "Pretty Little Liars," have been stalked and harassed by someone identified merely as "A." The identity of "A" has been kept confidential, keeping speculative fans of the show in deep suspense. Now, however, due to leaked emails, recovered in Russia, the fans need speculate no more.

While it was once rumored that Hillary Clinton was "A," motivated by jealousy over the fact that all five of those girls did NOT have sexual relations with Bill, this unique email actually exonerates Hillary on this charge, since it reveals the true culprit.

While some people suspected that "A" was Chuck Norris, on the grounds that Chuck Norris is so talented that he can be the main villain on a show he was never even on, that rumor can now be put to rest, too.

The actual identity of "A" is far more shocking than what most have ever speculated. According to the email, "A" is in fact a family member of one of the main characters, Aria Montgomery (Lucy Hale), even though Aria has no clue, on the grounds that Aria has never met this family member, nor was she even aware of this family member's existence...

Aria's mother Ella (Holly Marie Combs) is actually harboring a dark secret, one she even kept from her children. Along with her sisters, she was once deep into witchcraft, identifying with the Wiccan name "Piper." Prior to meeting Aria's father, Byron (Chad Lowe), Ella became a Christian, and renounced Wicca, much to the chagrin of her sisters. Ella was disowned by her family of birth, a reality that left her in deep emotional pain.

Still emotionally hurting from the pain of rejection from her sisters, Ella remained fearful of someday losing Aria's love, too, so she even allowed teen Aria to date one of her own teachers, fearing that Aria would disown her, too, if Ella rejected Aria's inappropriate dating choice. While Aria was never known for dressing modestly, Ella still counted her blessings that her daughter did not dress quite as provocatively as Ella's younger sister Phoebe always did.

Phoebe, for her part, remained livid at Ella, and became hell bent on destroying Ella's life. First, she chose to cast a spell on a woman named Meredith to have an affair with Byron, an affair resulting in Ella's divorce. Then, Phoebe went after Ella's only daughter, Aria. What did she do to Aria? Phoebe IS "A." Rumor has it that Alyssa Milano has been cast to play this role on the series' final episode set to air this June. What has not been revealed in the leaked email, however, is whether Phoebe will succeed in murdering Aria's four best friends, or how she will do it. Viewers will have to watch to find out.