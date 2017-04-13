Written by Al N.
Thursday, 13 April 2017

image for Big Bang Theory Will Kill Off Entire Cast and Start Over in Season Ten
Writers are known to do crazy things. They want the new characters to be nerd superheroes.

Hollywood, CA In a shocking TV show announcement, CBS's #1 comedy, The Big Bang Theory will have its whole cast die at the end of Season 9, and Season 10 will introduce a whole new group of nerds.

"The last show will have Sheldon assuring the whole group that his latest experiment is perfectly harmless. Of course, it explodes and blows the whole cast to smithereens. As the smoke clears, the camera shows all the cast members, even in death, arrayed in funny positions" spoke a CBS representative.

"We decided to do it because, after nine years, we just couldn't stand writing for these whiny characters! So they had to go!!" insisted the show's writers.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

