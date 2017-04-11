Somewhere in Pennsylvania After getting the judge to agree to many of his demands-including moving the trial to a rural area, not allowing 49 of his rape accusers to testify, and prescreening the potential jurors for racial bias, Cosby had a few more demands regarding his rape trial.

"I want to be able to perform at least 30 minutes of my Far From Finished act. That way, the jurors can see my real demeanor and realize I'm not a serial rapist and that even if I was, that I was a great entertainer and probably had a good reason for whatever they say I did" said Cosby.

"And I want everyone to promise that no one will let my wife Camille know about any of this."