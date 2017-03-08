Pago Pago, American Samoa In the quest to find an impartial jury for Bill Cosby's rape trial, the Cosby defense team has announced that the trial will be moved to the American possession of American Samoa. This is the only place that Dr. Cosby is not well-known by voice or sight. The number of televisions on the island is very limited, as is the programming.

"If we can't find 12 people and two alternates on American Samoa, it's doubtful we will be able to find them anywhere!" said a spokesperson for the defense.

When asked to comment, Cosby said, "Well, to dibble in my dabble, heh heh I just goobly-gob all the livelong day."