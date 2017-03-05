Somewhere Way Back in Rural Massachusetts The last remaining fans and friends of comedian Bill Cosby have been expressing anxiety that Dr. Cosby has so much trouble now that he is losing his eyesight.

"We just worry about him straining his eyes to use that itty-bitty keyboard on his phone, being blind and all with all that twittering he's been up to" spoke a self-professed "greatest fan" of Dr. Cosby.

"We know he must be ailin'" spoke another fan. "And we shorely don't believe our cousin who tends house for the family. She says that they change the furniture around all over Dr. Cosby's living quarters every night and he's never fallen yet!"

Dr. Cosby tried to comment for this account but couldn't remember how to write or talk in complete sentences.