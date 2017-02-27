Written by Gail Farrelly
Rating:
Monday, 27 February 2017

image for Munchkins from the Wizard of Oz Demand Recount of 1939 Oscar Race
Somewhere Over the Rainbow...

"Gone With The Wind" won for Best Picture that year. Supposedly. But who knows, say the Munchkins. The recent error in the announcement of Best Picture in the 2017 race is the catalyst for the action of the little people, who have commented, "Hey, mistakes happen."

Ok, most of the Munchkins are dead, but that didn't stop them from getting three-month EarthPasses from St. Peter to come back to earth and lead an investigation of the goings-on in the 1939 Oscar Race.

The issues range, say the Munchkins, from mathematical errors in counting to whether some voters refused to vote for "The Wizard of Oz" because so many little people were in it. Political correctness dictates that's just plainly illegal, say the Munchkins, continuing, "We know our rights."

It was a long time ago; but still, justice must be served, say the Munchkins, as they announced an appearance next week in Grand Central Station in NYC. A highlight of the appearance will be their Acapella version of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" (music by Harold Arlen and lyrics by E. Y. Harburg).

And yes, that was the song that won the Oscar for Best Original Song in 1939!

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

