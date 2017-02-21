Seventies heart throb, regular pretty boy and quite awful singer, David Cassidy, has admitted he forgot everything he ever sung whilst performing his pop "classics" recently live in California!

Sad figure, David, even admitted to his many ageing followers, who also forgot who the hell he was, that being a member of the "Turkey Family" was memorable especially on Thanksgiving Day!

One ancient critic of the Rolling Stone magazine told David in his review, "Dear David, whoever you are? Please go back to your ranch somewhere, if you can find it, and do the world a favor because these days kids have Spotify, You Tube, Sound Cloud, and what is that other place called? Oops sorry I forgot! And the world really does not need reminding that you were a member of the 'Cuckoo Family' because it was what it was, a load of gobbledygook! And take those Monkees with you too! Long live Keith Richards who thank the heavens really doesn't know who the fuck he is!"

So, modern day mobile-kid-phone-morons, do not worry, because we aint gonna remember Dizzy Rascal either; WHO?