Celebrities are clambering at the doors to become members of the Donald Trump chorus line for the next Saturday Night Live program. With Alec Baldwin's success as Donald Trump, followed by Leslie Jones' impersonation, the chorus line was born.

And a 1, 2, 3, 4…

Meryl Streep was the first to sign up, followed by Mitt Romney, Jeb Bush, Megan Kelly, Robert de Nero, Carly Fiorina, Stephen Colbert, Cher, Leon Panetta, John Brennan, Samantha Bee, Jon Stewart, Lady Gaga, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Oprah Winfrey, Mark Cuban, Madonna, Elizabeth Warren, Sally Yates, Martha Stewart, Chuck Schumer and niece Amy Schumer, and the chorus line continues to grow.

Angela Merkel said yes, but England's Louise May nixed it, along with Nigel Farage. Mexico's President Enrique Pena said he was a definite yes with a caramba, and so reckons Australia's Malcolm Turnbull.

And a 1, 2, 3, 4…

Benjamin Netanyahu said no, no,no,no,no. Vladimir Putin wasn't asked, and neither was Kim Jong-un or Rudolph Giuliani.

The puckered up mouth is a requirement. Dancing experience not necessary.

Unlike the Harry Sunburn bare-butted chorus line in the film Somethings Gotta Give, portrayed by actor Jack Nicholson, there will not be any bare-butts on Saturday Night Live.

The Donald Trump chorus line will have orange face, comb-over yellow wig, taped on yellow eyebrows and members will wave Trump tax returns. The costumes for both the male and female chorus line will consist of a cape like open, flapping black or blue suit jacket, black trousers and the fat, Donald Trump trademark red tie that reaches all the way down to the pussy.

Hearing of the tie length, the Russian women's eleven member Pussy Riot singing group insisted on joining the chorus line. Spasibo!

And a 1, 2, 3, 4…

Instead of a clown car used to deliver the chorus line onstage, in salute to great food, a Taco Truck will be used. Maybe two trucks. With the growing number of chorus line volunteers, there might be a Taco Truck at every corner of the stage.

Let's go, and a 1, 2, 3, 4…

Sad. Very sad.