Sunday, 12 February 2017

Blofeld alias Kim Jong-Un sends a shot across the bows towards Japan, luckily it hit Mongolia instead!

North Korean dictator, Kim Jong-Un, is a very disturbed character as the world knows, and now he has taken on an even more sinister role;Ernst Stavro Blofeld!

Jaggedone's super North Korean CIA (Cockroach Infiltration Army) spy, WAN-KIN-DIK (He's everywhere!), crept into his palace whilst he was having a golden shower (no, not that type, the other type) and overheard him singing and playing to himself (no, not that type of playing with himself!) various famous Bond themes; his pure white cat was not amused; they hate water!

Diamonds are forever, From Russia with love, A view to a kill (appropriate indeed), The world is not enough; however, You only live twice, seemed to be his favourite as WAN-KIN-DIK passed him the soap as he bent over and hit a very high note! His wet, white pussy scampered for cover.

Kim then looked into the mirror and said rather stiffly, looking down below the waist, "Magnificent Blofeld, you are alive!" (Thank the heaven WAN-KIN-DIK speaks perfect North Korean and did not write BlowJob instead of Blofeld; that could have caused quite a diplomatic disturbance!)

Meanwhile one of his nuclear rockets was flying towards Japan as a warning to the world that Blofeld is back big time and will conquer the world with or without Bond!

MI5 reacted quite cool towards the missile, asked Sean Connery if he could come out of retirement at 83 to destroy Blofeld, alias Kim, he flatly refused so Jaggedone offered his favourite CIA double-agent for the job: Mata Hari in drag!

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

