Topics: NBC, Disney World

Wednesday, 8 February 2017

Hello Mr. Kaplan

Hollywood CA - Wednesday - This reporter has an an exclusive scoop on The Blacklist Episode 13. Isabella Stone Season 4 - Feb 9, 2017.

The F.B.I. CLOWNS try to find a sophisticated criminal who has been targeting Red's businesses, because in the last episode, they were too stupid to realize it was Mr. Kaplan. Red forgot to tell them.

Unknown even to Red, Mr. Kaplan has had a second sex change operation and extensive hormone treatments. Mr. Kaplan will in fact subsequently be played by Arnold Schwarzenegger. In the opening scene he surprises Red in the shower, yelling, "I'm baaaak".

Mr. Kaplan then kidnaps Red and drags him away for a sex change operation. They live happily ever after.

UPDATE Feb 26, 2017

A search of the trash bins at the Blacklist studio has revealed that Dumbay is working with Mr. Kaplan to exterminate Red. Dumbay has a crush on the female edition of Mr. Kaplan, but Kaplan is just using that to ultimately make Red jealous.

In the next episode, Red will remove his own appendix and sell it on the black market to raise money for his embattled organization. Dumbay will go to Disney World, thinking Red is dead.

Dumbay then finds out that Red is alive. To conceal his identity he changes his name to Dumbo. He gets his ears enlarged. And he takes up living in a zoo.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

