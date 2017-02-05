Written by Jaggedone
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this
Topics: Satan, Ozzy Osbourne

Sunday, 5 February 2017

image for Ozzy Osbourne admits he's not a Prince of Darkness after all!
As Ozzy retires who is there to fill his devilish boots? Trump-ets from hell are blowing in the wind!

Black Sabbath have said goodbye to their global fans for the final time in Birmingham, UK, where they originated from. During the performance Ozzy Osbourne admitted to his geriatric following;

"I man not the fucking Prince of Darkness, just a born trickster because we did not invent Heavy Metal either, Led Zeppelin did, and my wife, Sharon, created the whole image behind my back because I really wanted to become the second Hermann's Hermit and not bite off bats heads, Alice Cooper was good at that, not fucking me!"

Several fans attending Sabbath's final gig died of heart attacks on hearing the news and many of them burnt Sabbath T-shirts and flags outside feeling that they have been betrayed since the early seventies!

"Ever since that tosser starred in that reality TV show he's become the Prince of Pussies and we worshipped him all these years believing he was a son of Satan!" One frustrated anti-Christ outside the hall screamed as he set himself alight!

Well now Ozzie's come out of the closet anti-Christ followers & Satanists will have to find somebody else to worship?

Jaggedone just heard Trump-ets from hell blowing in the wind; there's hope yet for us all!

Make Jaggedone's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 5 plus 1?

8 17 22 6
102 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more