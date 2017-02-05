Black Sabbath have said goodbye to their global fans for the final time in Birmingham, UK, where they originated from. During the performance Ozzy Osbourne admitted to his geriatric following;

"I man not the fucking Prince of Darkness, just a born trickster because we did not invent Heavy Metal either, Led Zeppelin did, and my wife, Sharon, created the whole image behind my back because I really wanted to become the second Hermann's Hermit and not bite off bats heads, Alice Cooper was good at that, not fucking me!"

Several fans attending Sabbath's final gig died of heart attacks on hearing the news and many of them burnt Sabbath T-shirts and flags outside feeling that they have been betrayed since the early seventies!

"Ever since that tosser starred in that reality TV show he's become the Prince of Pussies and we worshipped him all these years believing he was a son of Satan!" One frustrated anti-Christ outside the hall screamed as he set himself alight!

Well now Ozzie's come out of the closet anti-Christ followers & Satanists will have to find somebody else to worship?

Jaggedone just heard Trump-ets from hell blowing in the wind; there's hope yet for us all!