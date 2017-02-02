Written by XRhonda Speaks
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Thursday, 2 February 2017

image for Drake Fans Have Plastic Surgery To Look Like The Popular Star
Five year old Matt Buroughs is one of the youngest patients to have Drakoplasty. He has hormone treatments to grow the beard.

Men, women, and even children as young as five are having the suddenly popular Drakoplasty surgery.

This reporter first heard of the procedure when a family member was lamenting her lack of $30,000 so she could have the surgery.

Drake, the multi-talented and devastatingly handsome Canadian who's full name is Aubrey Drake Graham, has often been imitated, and now scores of fans are hunting for plastic surgeons who can give them the authentic Drake look.

Emmy Nona, a plastic surgeon in Hempstill, Connecticut talked to this reporter about Drakoplasty and some of the pros and cons.

"I've turned down several requests for Drakoplasty just this week, but I know several surgeons who are doing the procedure. People need to realize that the surgery can be pretty extensive and the recovery time is long because most people need to have their eyes spaced slightly further apart to get that unique Drake look. So relocating and reconstruction of the eye sockets is the most invasive and painful part and it takes the longest to heal."

Some patients have had vision trouble after the surgery and have even needed corrective vision surgery to help their eyes realign after being spaced further apart.

Doctor Nona explained: "Just the slightest deviation in eye alignment can really mess up your vision, most of the time though, it's easily treated."

"There is also one advantage worth mentioning from having the distance between your eyes increased, and that is that most patients reported a dramatic increase in depth perception after their Drakoplasty. It could certainly help your tennis game and other sports as well."

The surgery has become so popular that now Drake fans of lesser means can get Drakoplasty on the cheap in China.

Anica Katferd made the trip and got hers done for $5,000 US, but she told this reporter the surgeons made her look more like a Chinese Drake.

"I should have just saved my money because I'll probably spend the same or more to have a good US surgeon correct the first surgery."

Make XRhonda Speaks's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 4 multiplied by 1?

2 17 4 14
108 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more