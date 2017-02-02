Men, women, and even children as young as five are having the suddenly popular Drakoplasty surgery.

This reporter first heard of the procedure when a family member was lamenting her lack of $30,000 so she could have the surgery.

Drake, the multi-talented and devastatingly handsome Canadian who's full name is Aubrey Drake Graham, has often been imitated, and now scores of fans are hunting for plastic surgeons who can give them the authentic Drake look.

Emmy Nona, a plastic surgeon in Hempstill, Connecticut talked to this reporter about Drakoplasty and some of the pros and cons.

"I've turned down several requests for Drakoplasty just this week, but I know several surgeons who are doing the procedure. People need to realize that the surgery can be pretty extensive and the recovery time is long because most people need to have their eyes spaced slightly further apart to get that unique Drake look. So relocating and reconstruction of the eye sockets is the most invasive and painful part and it takes the longest to heal."

Some patients have had vision trouble after the surgery and have even needed corrective vision surgery to help their eyes realign after being spaced further apart.

Doctor Nona explained: "Just the slightest deviation in eye alignment can really mess up your vision, most of the time though, it's easily treated."

"There is also one advantage worth mentioning from having the distance between your eyes increased, and that is that most patients reported a dramatic increase in depth perception after their Drakoplasty. It could certainly help your tennis game and other sports as well."

The surgery has become so popular that now Drake fans of lesser means can get Drakoplasty on the cheap in China.

Anica Katferd made the trip and got hers done for $5,000 US, but she told this reporter the surgeons made her look more like a Chinese Drake.

"I should have just saved my money because I'll probably spend the same or more to have a good US surgeon correct the first surgery."