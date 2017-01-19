Los Angeles, CA The Berkeley Research Panel released a poll which revealed that most Americans, sick and tired of Trump's reality show, Celebrity Apprentice, voted for Trump simply because they figured it would keep him too busy to rum more programs.

"That reality show was like a train wreck. It was so bad you didn't want to watch it but couldn't help yourself" said an anonymous poll respondent. "I'm afraid I just didn't think it through" said another.

When asked to comment, Trump's PR person responded that they need to all accept that "Trump was the winner and now is the time for Americans to come together and not be hostile."

Meanwhile, Trump tweeted that he "thought they were all a bunch of haters and just to pis them off, he would be running his reality show 24 hours a day!"