Written by Aspartame Boy
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Wednesday, 18 January 2017

image for Steve Harvey calls Obama mediocre negro for living with a transvestite
Holds a nude photograph of "Michele"

Hollywood, CA - On Monday's Family Feud show, when the question "what would you say to a man who lives with a transvestite?" came up, Steve Harvey went ballistic when none of the contestants could come up with any responses; all they did was blush and stammer.

Steve lambasted the contestants:

Oh come on people, don't you know what a transvestite is? It's those guys in the ladies bathroom. It's those guys, like "Michele" that Obama, that mediocre negro, lives with. Here, I got a picture of the nude "Michele" right here! Do I need to turn it around so you can see the pee pee?

I know what I would say. 'Boy, with all the foxy ladies running around you pick on this!?' or our number one response 'QUEER!'

Make Aspartame Boy's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 4 plus 1?

6 25 3 5
96 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more