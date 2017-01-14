Beleaguered comedian Bill Cosby is pitching a new show to NBC, the network that scored big on running his show in the early 1990s.

"Since NBC is ignoring my calls and my agent told me right before he quit that I have an 'image' problem, I thought that the best thing to show my talents in a new TV show and upgrade my image would be to use lots of cute, cuddly animals. Who doesn't love furry animals with big eyes?" asked Cosby.

When asked about his upcoming rape trial, Cosby admonished the reporter by saying,"No, I don't answer questions like that. You should be ashamed of yourself! I thought you were a responsible journalist!"

Cosby then went into a comic routine about how his brother Russell stole his furry animals when they were little and then ended by spouting five minutes of gibberish.