Written by Al N.
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this
Topics: Bill Cosby

Saturday, 14 January 2017

image for Bill Cosby Pitches New Show With Cute, Furry Animals
Cosby with his new "cuddly" co-star.

Beleaguered comedian Bill Cosby is pitching a new show to NBC, the network that scored big on running his show in the early 1990s.

"Since NBC is ignoring my calls and my agent told me right before he quit that I have an 'image' problem, I thought that the best thing to show my talents in a new TV show and upgrade my image would be to use lots of cute, cuddly animals. Who doesn't love furry animals with big eyes?" asked Cosby.

When asked about his upcoming rape trial, Cosby admonished the reporter by saying,"No, I don't answer questions like that. You should be ashamed of yourself! I thought you were a responsible journalist!"

Cosby then went into a comic routine about how his brother Russell stole his furry animals when they were little and then ended by spouting five minutes of gibberish.

Make Al N.'s day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 4 multiplied by 5?

6 16 20 24
81 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more