Saturday, 14 January 2017

"Thanks to Trump, I've totally disappeared from the media!" said has-been Jessica Simpson.

Hollywood, CA Tired of being ignored by the media since Donald Trump announced his candidacy, celebrities expressed their animosity in a petition sent to all the CEO's of the various media companies.

"We had a monumental divorce, lawsuits, child custody issues, and barely got a mention!" complained Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

"I did and said lots of stupid things and continued the feud with Kanye and barely got mentioned anywhere!" complained Taylor Swift.

"I got robbed at gunpoint and sued the whole city of Paris and barely got a mention on mass media! It used to be that all I had to do was post a picture of my ass to get coverage! Now I can walk around naked and no one will even look at me if there's a Trump story breaking! And there's ALWAYS a Trump story breaking!" said Kim Kardashian.

All the other stars in Hollywood are also feeling slighted, and other celebrities around the U.S. are also signing the petition.

Make Al N.'s day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

