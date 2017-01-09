Visiting Paris in fashion week seems to be slightly more difficult for worthless celebs these days, even they get robbed at gunpoint!

Rather boring, quite useless celeb (apart from flashing her butt and married to another waste of space rapper called KW), KK (named changed for legal reasons), was robbed of millions of her jewelry because she was so stupid to take it with her!

Robbers stormed into her mega-expensive hotel suite disguised as police and removed her jewelry telling her in perfect French to "F off back to where she came from and be thankful, you are now 10 kilos lighter plus a few million!"

KK claimed to global paparazzi, that blindly follows her everywhere, "I thought I was about to die!" Many sensible people thought, "what a shame!" But those dedicated followers of KK's butt nearly had heart attacks as the sensational news broke!

Her hubby, KW, and future candidate for president of the US (Well if Trump can win the damn thing anybody can!), who is quite a twit, broke off his world tour so he could comfort KK's rear end and now they are back in each others arms in their multi-million mansion somewhere in the US!

Meanwhile 2000 US homeless people have died, freezing cold, sleeping under bridges, ISIS have sliced off yet another 100 heads on the internet, Brexit has gone pear shape, Russia have bombarded several schools and hospitals in Syria; but who gives a shit about that when we can all talk about KK's and KW's terrible lives!