"The French Canadians are quite friendly," said choir director Brigham Smith in a press release, "and we were generally well received, but some of our interactions with the Quebecois were rather puzzling, to say the least."

"For instance, can someone please explain why teenage boys inevitably launched into fits of uncontrollable giggling every time we used the word 'tabernacle'?"

"And why does everyone in the province of Quebec truncate the word 'tabernacle', as if it had no final 'le'? We're flattered by the frequent references to our holiest place, but is it too much to ask for it to be pronounced properly, and in a calm and reverential tone?"