Hidden Hills, CA - Somebody please call Taylor Swift because Kanye West is at it again. Kanye is begging Taylor Swift to make "Muskrat Love" with him.

"Muskrat Love" is the 1976 hit song by the Captain & Tennille. Nobody is waiting for the remake, except apparently, Kanye.

"Great song, I'm making it for the kids, Do and Southbysouth. Taylor looks just like a muskrat with those big front teeth and little nose and beady eyes. Taylor, won't you make sweet muskrat love with me?"

Toni Tennille was excited by the news, tweeting, "Sometimes when I was with the Captain it felt a lot like muskrat love. So tiny! Hence the song. So honored that the song has legs."

Little muskrat legs it seems.

Taylor Swift tweeted, "No, no, Kanye, make Muskrat Love with Kim."

Kanye responded, "Don't muskrats prefer three-ways?"

Song lyrics will be changed slightly by renaming Muskrat Suzie and Muskrat Sam with Muskrats Taylor, Kanye and Kim, and in lieu of squealing muskrat sounds on the track, Kanye plans to just grunt, loudly.

Kanye's next 70s remake, if "Muskrat Love" is successful, is expected to be "Skyrockets in Flight, Afternoon Delight."

For more information on music trends, contact mike_peril@aol.com