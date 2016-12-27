Hollywood, CA President-elect Donald Trump announced today that he will have a new reality show starting in January.

"I will be the only sitting President of the United States to ever have a major television show while serving as President. My show will focus on my firing a Cabinet official, say Rick Perry, the Secretary of Energy. I then interview candidates such as Rick Santorum and then choose someone by the end of the program."

"So the next program will be, say I picked Rick Santorum last week and then looked up and saw what his last name means and got disgusted and fired him. So the next show would be more interviews for his job. It will be very entertaining and go right to the top of the ratings" spoke Trump.