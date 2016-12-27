Written by Al N.
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Tuesday, 27 December 2016

image for Trump Will Start New Reality Show Based on Hiring and Firing Cabinet Members
Trump is warming up for the new show by firing people.

Hollywood, CA President-elect Donald Trump announced today that he will have a new reality show starting in January.

"I will be the only sitting President of the United States to ever have a major television show while serving as President. My show will focus on my firing a Cabinet official, say Rick Perry, the Secretary of Energy. I then interview candidates such as Rick Santorum and then choose someone by the end of the program."

"So the next program will be, say I picked Rick Santorum last week and then looked up and saw what his last name means and got disgusted and fired him. So the next show would be more interviews for his job. It will be very entertaining and go right to the top of the ratings" spoke Trump.

Make Al N.'s day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 3 plus 1?

8 12 4 13
89 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more