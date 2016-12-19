The sad news that another world renowned diva has passed over to the illustrious home of stars in heaven hit the headlines today, Zsa Zsa Gabor gently slid away.

After losing Prince, Bowie, Thomas the Tank Engine, Lemmy (was he a diva?) and other superstars, the world is now asking who actually was Zsa Zsa and what did she actually do?

OK, Bowie, Prince, Lemmy and Thomas were actually famous for doing something. However, when it comes to Zsa Zsa, the world is perplexed because basically she did nothing apart from having 9 marriages to very rich men and a couple of odd ball B-rated films. There you have it, her legacy!

She once quoted, "I am a brilliant housekeeper because after my divorces I always keep the house!"

This is a lesson from Zsa Zsa to all wannabee female superstars / divas; sod learning to be a good actor, it's much too much hard work, just choose very rich, ageing husbands and make sure you keep the threshold clean and tidy!

Zsa Zsa, RIP, you have proven to the world that it's always gold that glitters, and you certainly lit up the place!