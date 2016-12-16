Written by Gail Farrelly
Friday, 16 December 2016

His hands are tied............

Come Christmas Eve, many prominent Democrats will find themselves with empty stockings hanging from their fireplaces. The reason? President Elect Trump has declared the areas over their homes No-Fly Zones, so Santa and Rudolph cannot drop off gifts.

Fearful of getting on Trump's bad side, Santa and Rudolph had to give in to Trump's demand.

And Frosty the Snowman is refraining from criticizing Trump, since he's been tapped to perform an "old silk hat" dance at the Inaugural festivities in January. Democratic pals are calling him a turncoat, but he's explained that it's the off season and he needs the work. "After Christmas, no one is interested in Frosty and his corncob pipe," he moaned.

But Trump is unrepentant. Shrugging, he announced, "I warned those Democrats not to go around shouting I'M WITH HER before Election Day. Now just see where it's gotten them!"

Trump concluded: "Bah humbug!"

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

