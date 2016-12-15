Written by That Guy
Thursday, 15 December 2016

Trump talks after the "brave" nomination

Robert Ennis, the editor-in-chief of People Magazine released on twitter that the magazine was going to have a category for "worst man alive" at the end of the year. he announced that the winner of this prize would receive a grand prize of $200 and be on the front cover of the magazine. He also said that the magazine would be "open for suggestions" regarding the winner of this prize.

Later that day the president of CNN, Mr. Royce Hunt, Posted on twitter that he backed the president-elect "100%" on winning this award. His post reads as follows:

"We at CNN believe that the person most deserving of this award is the president-elect, himself, who has wholeheartedly taken advantage of the poor, and gone against the will of the people, just to make america his vision of 'great'. It doesn't make sense that anyone would choose anyone else for such a title that he is worthy of."

The president-elect was probably surprised from this nomination, but was very upset, based on the speech he gave the next day.

"I am aware that I have been nominated for an award that puts me on the cover of People Magazine's cover again. I think that's very brave of you, Mr. Hunt, but you forget that you're working with the man who's soon to be the most powerful man in America, and possibly the president, too. It's gonna be great. I appreciate your attempt at making an attempt at mocking me, I really do, but you've gotta do way better than that to make a fool out of me. Because Donald Trump is too great to be a fool, too great."

Mr. Trump then concluded briefly:

"I think that Mr. Hunt doesn't know what he's talking about. He's just like the president. He Thinks he can go around talking about me like I'm a fool, I'm not a fool, I'm too great," said Mr. Trump.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

