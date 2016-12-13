President-elect Donald J. Trump plans to name the former Texas governor Rick Perry as his secretary of energy.

As this observer suggested in another column, the only people to properly understand Mr. Trump's picks for his cabinet and other positions would be satirists like Steven Colbert, and the writers of Saturday Night Live. The selection of Mr. Perry to lead the energy agency offers a rich irony, an important part of satire: During a televised debate in 2011, when he was seeking the Republican nomination, Mr. Perry intended to list the Department of Energy among agencies he wanted to eliminate, but he could not remember its name!

That was his famous "oops! moment" during the GOP campaign. Mr. Perry's nomination follows on the heels of other cabinet nominations of people who seemingly want to destroy the very Departments they have been appointed to. Scott Pruitt, a committed opponent of the agency, has been appointed head of the Environmental Protection Agency.

Tom Price, the Georgia congressman who has fought to repeal the Affordable Care Act, is to head of Health and Human Services; Betsy DeVos, is a committed proponent of defunding public education and will be Education Secretary; a fast-food chain magnate and opponent of raising minimum wages and labor unions, has been picked to lead the Labor Department. You can't make this up!

So, if irony is a state of affairs or an event that seems deliberately contrary to what one expects and is often amusing as a result, we can see that the selection of these people individually while ironic, collectively is a farce. Dear reader, this is a mockery of government; it is an absurdity, a joke.

I am at a loss for words.

But "Saturday Night Live" wasn't when it d took President-elect Donald Trump to task over his questionable Cabinet picks this weekend with a skit in which he appointed Bryan Cranston's "Breaking Bad" meth-dealing kingpin Walter White to head up the Drug Enforcement Administration.

We need more of this. Jon Stuart, where are you when we need you?