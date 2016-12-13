Myrtle Beach, South Carolina - The presentation of the Alt-Right Entertainer of the Year Award will take place during the same time slot as the Oscars on February 26, said Alt-Right Entertainment Awards Chief Billy Bush of Breitbart News, the sponsor of the event.

"We're going to destroy the Hollywood elites in the ratings this time", boasted Bush, "the Oscar's are finished, Trump supporters will put us over the top".

Category winners have already been announced, with the grand prize of Entertainer of the Year to be presented at the ceremony to take place at a gala event at the Holiday Inn of Myrtle Beach, to be chosen from the individual category winners.

Winner of Best Comedian, Dennis Miller, was considered the early favorite, for the 3rd year running. Several fans of the right wing comic gathered at the headquarters of Breitbart in Los Angeles to show their support, sharing many of their favorite quotes from the comedian's collection of one liners culled from his Facebook feed.

"Harry Reid is a nasty asshole" and "Nancy Pelosi is an asshat" were two of the top choices of the group. All agreed Miller is ready to take his place alongside Will Rogers as the greatest political humorist of all time.

Category winners previously announced included Ted Nugent for Best Musician, Dale Earnhardt Jr. for Best Athlete, Tim Tebow for Best Currently Unemployed Athlete, James Woods for Best Currently Unemployed Actor, and Scott Baio for Best Currently Unemployed Former Child Actor.