Hollywood, CA - Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have agreed to become the first "celebrity" bachelor and bachelorette on the aging television series of the same name, which will feature only divorced celebrities vying to fall in love with the famous couple and to earn that final fake rose. The celebrity series expects to be the most dramatic series ever.

Reportedly, also appearing as contestants will be Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony, Katie Perry and Russell Brand, Drew Barrymore and Tom Green, Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore, Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin, Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, Britney Spears and Kevin Federline, and Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe. Other surprise couples will be announced.

In an odd twist, male and female celebrities may choose whether they would rather vie for Brad's affections or Angelina's affections, and contestants may drop Brad or Angelina altogether and just date each other.

Prenuptial agreements are required as a precondition for contestants appearing on the show.

The show's host is still undetermined, as Chris Harrison, also recently divorced, has decided to become a contestant, although he too has not chosen the show in which he wants to appear.

Harrison stated, "Do I go for the guy going for the girls and guys going for the guy, or the girl going for the guys and girls going for the girl? So confusing."

