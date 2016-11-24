Medicine Park, OK - Fascinated by the whole new world opening up before her, local mother of two discovered emoji Thursday. Samantha Briggs, 54, is reportedly sending record amounts of texts and Facebook messages just so she could use the new means of communication she has been completely unaware of until now.

"I can't believe how much you can say with these cute little faces," Mrs. Briggs told the reporters. "It's like all this time my online conversations have been empty, devoid of the emotions I actually feel. Finally, I can express myself without limits."

Mrs. Briggs' children, 26-year-old Lindsay and 20-year-old Kyle, seem less enthusiastic about their mother's discovery.

"Mom used to send me regular, normal texts. Now it seems like every "how are you" is followed by at least five Faces With Tears of Joy," Lindsay Briggs complains. "It's getting hard to cut through all the emotion. I wish Kyle never introduced her to those."

"I accidentally sent Mom a Winking Face in one of my Facebook messages," Mrs. Briggs' son explains. "Ever since she saw that, it's like something inside her broke wide open."

At press time, Mom is investigating the opportunity of newly introduced stickers for iPhone Messages. In light of the news, Kyle and Lindsay Briggs are seriously considering the option of downgrading from smartphones to more primitive gadgets that don't support any non-verbal means of communication.