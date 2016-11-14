It seems Kate McKinnons heart warming redention of Cohens anthem for sanity Hallelujah is the last straw for the Emperor. He has ordered a full congressional investigation into SNL and their libelous so called humour.

Alec Baldwin seems to be the main target, but all Trumphole impersonators are included in the arraignment deposition. He has already sent confederate KKK vigilante force to arrest him but it appears as though he has already fled the country with the Clintons as part of the massive Canadian migration.

Kate McKinnon recently named Americas latest national treasure has already made a deal to move to a much more civilised country with her agents are in discussions with Kim Jong-ill to move to North Korea.

Satire writers everywhere are bracing for the worst with an underground resistance movement located in secret nuclear bunkers being mooted as their 'last stand'.