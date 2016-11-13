Written by Keith Shirey
Sunday, 13 November 2016

Donald Trump's primary daughter, Ivanka, has been tapped for role on the president-elect's White House transition team, joining Trump's main son, Donald, Jr., and his third-favorite son, Eric. Trump's other daughter, Tiffany, the only child from his second marriage to Marla Maples, was noticeably absent.
Barron Trump, age 10, was also excluded from the team.

This reporter has learned from sources inside Trump's inner circle that both Tiffany and Barron are furious. Tiffany e-mailed her dad to the effect that she knew much more about the constitution and how the U.S. government operates than he. She reportedly accused him "of having the attention span of a gnat and thus not able to understand how to govern."

Barron told his dad that he could tell funny stories and make people on the transition team "laugh and get away from all the serious stuff, loosen up and do their work better." He is said to be angry at Donald because he "Just keep looking at Ivanka's legs. I don't get maybe I should wear short pants and he'd pay attention to me," he reportedly said to his Mother Melania.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

