Packers luck is going from bad to worse, just after his dodgy Whale Hunting got all his Chinese staff arrested now Carey has dumped him and is demanding $50M for a Back-out relocation fee.

Huge controversy surrounds who is the dumper and who is the dumpee and Emperor OctoTrumpus has vowed to put the full weight of his administration into big issues like this.

"I have the greatest respect for women of any man in the world", he was quoted as saying and "would put several of his personal security agencies like the NSA, CIA and FBI onto the case with the highest urgency".

Womens movements are stunned claiming his presidential election campaign was the most denigrating display against women recorded in the annals of US public governance, though they did award Bill Clinton a special mention.

Apparently the pre-nup agreement ran into 346 pages with some weird clauses like not showing her breasts unless he authorised the outing.

Her claim of $50M as a relocation fee will be hotly contested through the courts his lawyer said