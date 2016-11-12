Written by Jung in the Jungle
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Saturday, 12 November 2016

image for Packer to lose more money as Carey wants back-out fee
Pundits are surprised Packer and Carey Split - after all they had such a good body image match

Packers luck is going from bad to worse, just after his dodgy Whale Hunting got all his Chinese staff arrested now Carey has dumped him and is demanding $50M for a Back-out relocation fee.

Huge controversy surrounds who is the dumper and who is the dumpee and Emperor OctoTrumpus has vowed to put the full weight of his administration into big issues like this.

"I have the greatest respect for women of any man in the world", he was quoted as saying and "would put several of his personal security agencies like the NSA, CIA and FBI onto the case with the highest urgency".

Womens movements are stunned claiming his presidential election campaign was the most denigrating display against women recorded in the annals of US public governance, though they did award Bill Clinton a special mention.

Apparently the pre-nup agreement ran into 346 pages with some weird clauses like not showing her breasts unless he authorised the outing.

Her claim of $50M as a relocation fee will be hotly contested through the courts his lawyer said

Make Jung in the Jungle's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 2 plus 2?

2 25 4 23
102 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more