Written by Jung in the Jungle
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this
Topics: trumphole

Saturday, 12 November 2016

image for Robert Vaughn dies after hearing Trumphole wins
Poor old UNCLE Vaughan another early victim of the Trumpism shock reverberating around the world

Robert Vaughan - the prototypical security agent and the man from UNCLE has died upon hearing Emperor OctoTrumpus won the election.

It appears as though a spate of baby boomers dying upon hearing the rise of Trumpism is taking place, with concerns many frail celebrities of yesteryear may be on the brink of a mass exodus.

Poor old Leonard Cohen was the first to drop out of the race telling his friends not long before his death he just couldn't stomach hanging around to watch what was about to happen to the human species.

Vaughn was best remembered as a security agent that was on the side of righteousness and never used his power against ordinary Americans. He was said to be completely dismayed at the corruption of the contemporary 17 US security agencies spying on their own citizens instead of the real threat THRUSH.

Make Jung in the Jungle's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 2 multiplied by 5?

3 10 20 17
100 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more