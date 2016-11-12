Robert Vaughan - the prototypical security agent and the man from UNCLE has died upon hearing Emperor OctoTrumpus won the election.

It appears as though a spate of baby boomers dying upon hearing the rise of Trumpism is taking place, with concerns many frail celebrities of yesteryear may be on the brink of a mass exodus.

Poor old Leonard Cohen was the first to drop out of the race telling his friends not long before his death he just couldn't stomach hanging around to watch what was about to happen to the human species.

Vaughn was best remembered as a security agent that was on the side of righteousness and never used his power against ordinary Americans. He was said to be completely dismayed at the corruption of the contemporary 17 US security agencies spying on their own citizens instead of the real threat THRUSH.