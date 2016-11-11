When one of Leonards friends told him about the Trumphole victory he had a heart attack and dropped dead on the spot.

It was well known he was ill and had to go back on the road after his manager ripped him off, but it seems the rise of Neo-Nazism in the US was the final straw for his saddened heart. He had not long completed his final album written about the US election called 'You want it darker' which now will become historically famous as a work of astonishing prescience.

He is best remembered for his magnificent song Hallelujah and his 60's 'tell it like it is sister' lyrics which inspired people to understand the voices in their own heart and not to project hatred upon others.

Who could ever forget KD Lang singing that song at the Montreal Olympics, it was the highlight of the games.

RIP to a great man, may his message that is needed ever more now resonate in the hearts of all, especially those that see pubescent hatred as a valid way of relating to the world.