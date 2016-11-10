Written by Jaggedone
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Thursday, 10 November 2016

image for Sharapova becomes UN Ambassador for global drug runners!
Maria Sharapova is returning between the "white lines" as an ambassador for drug runners!

Banned ex-tennis star and super grunt-er, Maria Sharapova, has been elected by the UN to represent a growing number of illegals whose extremely difficult and dangerous job it is supplying the world's drug consumers with fresh lines of produce.

The UN feels that "super-grunter" Sharapova has the necessary qualifications and experience to help Drug Runners breach frontiers, smuggle illegal drugs into all of the major global drug consuming cities, and be of assistance to top runners by keeping up their fitness levels (a necessary weapon in their armory whilst running from the cops!).

Maria will even have her own ban shortened by six-months because the UN feel that after yesterday's US election of Trump, life could become even harder for drug-runners, especially the Mexican ones.

Sharapova has also been studying the life of Pablo Escobar, Colombian gold medalist in drug-running, hoping to gain an insight into the minds and pockets of major drug-runners. In addition, her own personal runners have given inside tips and the UN are most happy with their new ambassador.

Donald Trump, president-elect, refused to comment on Maria's new status, but did mention the fact that forgotten, ageing, German soccer-star, Bastian Schweinsteiger's wife, Ana Ivanoviç, has the most beautiful rear-end he ever had the pleasure to smack his racket on!

Now where's my line Maria??

Make Jaggedone's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More fake news stories

Celebs ticked at Porn Knock-Offs

Two, to be exact: Tom Cruise and Denzel Washington. Tom Cruise, out promoting his latest "Jack Reacher" fare on the Ricki Lake show, grew furious when he found out there's a new nudie flick called "Jack Reach-around-er", which caters to Gay men.
View 'Celebs ticked at Porn Knock-Offs'

Brian May most unhappy about Emperor OctoTrumpus™ torturing Queen song - Issues Cease and Desist

Outraged that one of his most famous songs is being abused by Emporer OctoTrumpus™, he has issued a Cease and Desist. Dr. Brian May known for his musical successes, social activism and astrophysics is rightly disgusted that the Queen hit has...
View 'Brian May most unhappy about Emperor OctoTrumpus™ torturing Queen song - Issues Cease and Desist'

Bob Dylan Secretly Longs For Teen Choice Award

New York, NY - After being announced as the winner of the 2016 Nobel Peace Prize for groovy songs, sources close to legendary songwriter, Bob Dylan, say that all he really wants is a surfboard trophy from the Teen Choice Awards. "Mr. Dylan couldn'...
View 'Bob Dylan Secretly Longs For Teen Choice Award'

Man gets only one missed call from Mom

Local Mom reportedly called her son just once, and hasn't left any messages whatsoever asking him to call her back when he gets this. Fort Wayne, IN - Worried sick, 29-year-old Barry Oldman reported Thursday he got just one missed call from his mo...
View 'Man gets only one missed call from Mom'

Kim Kardashian The Queen Of Selfies Retires Her Booty From Breaking The Internet

The world wide web has been crashing, due to suffering from withdrawals of Kim Kardashian's daily selfies. Kim was the queen of breaking the internet with her big booty, and it wasn't always from her sitting on it! Once upon a time, Kardashian fans f...
View 'Kim Kardashian The Queen Of Selfies Retires Her Booty From Breaking The Internet'

Donald Trump Is The Boy Who Cried "Wrong"

After being accused of trying to make America Great Again by grabbing another pussy, the man who is trying to break the Guinness Book of world records for the most lies told during a presidential campaign, Donald Trump is crying "Wrong" again! Ju...
View 'Donald Trump Is The Boy Who Cried "Wrong"'

Grammy To Go To David Foster Wallace

The Grammy Music Awards committee will posthumously name writer David Foster Wallace as a recipient of a Lifetime achievement award in February. The news was met with quizzical looks and murmurs of "WTH?" Joyce Muenzler, a self described "huge...
View 'Grammy To Go To David Foster Wallace'

Trump Announces New Cabinet Appointees-Coincidentally, Most Are Former Celebrity Apprentice Contestants

Trump Tower, NY Trump gave his 18th press conference in 4 days to announce more of his selections for his Cabinet. "Many people have remarked that many of my selections came from my old TV show, Celebrity Apprentice. Well, I was secretly trying a...
View 'Trump Announces New Cabinet Appointees-Coincidentally, Most Are Former Celebrity Apprentice Contestants'

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 5 multiplied by 3?

5 1 15 8
80 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more