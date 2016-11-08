Written by Jaggedone
Rating:
Tuesday, 8 November 2016

image for US citizens mesmerized by today's great election! Donald Duck v Minnie Mouse!
Not quite the real Donald, but who really cares? "Quack, Quack!"

US citizens have been voting in one of the greatest useless elections ever to be had; is Donald Duck more popular than Minnie Mouse (Chosen because of his and hers gender bender allegiances)?

November the eighth will go down in US history as totally manic while Disney's leading cartoon giants go head to head in a historic battle to rule over Disneyland.

Donald gave this exclusive interview to Jaggedone's CIA (Cockroach Infiltration Army) before he voted for Mickey (taking it):

"Donald are you going to rule Disneyland for the next 4 years?"

"Quack, Quack!" Was his answer.

Another Jaggedone star-reporter playing Cat and Mouse asked Minnie the same question:

"Minnie are you going to be the first female mouse to rule over Disneyland since Pocahontas failed miserably after all she was a Red Indian?" (Racist twat!)

"Ask Micky he holds the trump card?"

There you have it, the latest insider news from these 2 surreal candidates! Walt Disney was also asked who he preferred to rule over his empire as a medium contacted him in Never Never Land, here his answer:

"A load of old Balou!"

Seems like we are down to the Bear Necessities on this historical election day!

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

