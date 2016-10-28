Local Mom reportedly called her son just once, and hasn't left any messages whatsoever asking him to call her back when he gets this.

Fort Wayne, IN - Worried sick, 29-year-old Barry Oldman reported Thursday he got just one missed call from his mother.

"I went to the shower, and when I was out, there was this single missed call from Mom on my phone," said Oldman, who had been living away from his parents since he was 18. " No more calls, no messages, nothing! It's been two hours, and she still hasn't called me again."

Barry Oldman has reportedly checked with his girlfriend, best friend, and even former roommate to see if his mother called any of them to ask for his whereabouts. However, not a single one of Barry's friends has been approached by Mom within the last 24 hours.

"She hasn't even called the office! I don't understand what's going on. Only last week, when I forgot my phone at home, she went as far as calling my karate instructor. This time - nothing."

Sources confirm the 55-year-old Mom is alive and well, and was seen talking on the phone to her neighbour, which indicates her phone isn't broken or anything. Oldman finds the news alarming.

"It's just so unlike her. I was hoping something was wrong with her phone, but clearly it's working just fine. I'm beginning to think she might have stopped caring about my well-being. It's even possible that she doesn't love me anymore, but I'm doing my best to steer away from that thought."