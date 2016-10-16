Outraged that one of his most famous songs is being abused by Emporer OctoTrumpus™, he has issued a Cease and Desist.

Dr. Brian May known for his musical successes, social activism and astrophysics is rightly disgusted that the Queen hit has been stolen and being used by Emperor OctoTrumpus™ in his failing bid for control of Earth and will write a special Trumphole™ version as a protest and the gorging of his music.

He has said that he will rewrite the song to reflect a more accurate usage. He will replace the words 'We are the champions of the World' with 'I am the biggest loser in the Universe'.

Given Dr. Mays most eminent studies in Astrophysics he is well qualified to make such an assertion. He states, "in all my years of studying cosmological phenomena I have never seen such a deadly threat to the continuity of the universe, The Trumphole™ phenomena is far more dangerous to the ongoing stability of cosmic life than any super massive black hole I have ever seen".

Sources close to him are said he is really worried that after a lifetime of personal success he will be remembered only for a song that was used to conquer and lay waste to the earth.

He was alerted to the problem by the continuing investigation of the Trumphole™ threat by this reporter, who a great personal risk has continued to perservere. This is despite the Emperor sending out his minions to hunt me down as well as his vain attempts to stop free speech by shutting down TheSpoof.com.

Speaking from his 'soapbox site' he has warned earth citizens that if he drags the Zeitgeist too close to the event horizon, massive gravitational forces will suck life as we know into oblivion and from which any recognizable organic life form may be permanently eradicated from the Cosmos.