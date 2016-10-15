Atlanta, GA - Host Steve Harvey welcomed the Bush and Trump families to the popular television show, Family Feud, which was taped last Friday.

The Bush Family was represented by George H.W., George W., George Jr., Jeb! and Billy.

The Trump Family was represented by Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Marla Maples, Ivanka Trump and a woman with her mouth taped who went by the name "Trump's Next Grope Victim."

The episode was the first which has ever accommodated a family contestant in a wheelchair, as occupied by former President George H.W. Bush.

George W. Bush presented Steve Harvey with his painting of a nude Melania Trump.

Donald Trump correctly gave the second most popular answer for the question "Name a Politician Most Likely to Grope You" (Bill Clinton). Billy Bush won the round by answering "Donald Trump."

The Bush Family provided the top answer for "Name a Celebrity with Fake Orange Hair" (Donald Trump) and "Name a Politician who Should do Something Else for a Living" (Donald Trump).

Billy Bush went first for the Bush Family and gave the top answer for "Wimpiest Primary Loser" (Jeb!) and "Worst President Ever " (George W).

When the Trump Family lost, Donald Trump refused to concede and went on a thirty minute rant blaming Hillary Clinton.

All winnings were donated to the Clinton Foundation as required by show rules, which Hillary Clinton helped draft.